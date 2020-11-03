Rebel WBBL|06

Renegades remain hopeful of reversing WBBL|06 form

It has been a winless start for last year's semi-finalists but their captain is backing her squad to turn things around

Laura Jolly in Sydney

3 November 2020, 08:42 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo