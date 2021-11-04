KFC BBL|11

Renegades sign the BBL's first ever Indian player

Unmukt Chand signs for the Melbourne Renegades, becoming the first Indian male to play for a Big Bash club

cricket.com.au

4 November 2021, 12:56 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo