India stars sign on as Gades round out WBBL|07 squad

Melbourne Renegades have won the race to sign star India pair Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, completing their squad for Weber WBBL|07.

India T20 captain Kaur returns to the Big Bash after two years away, while 21-year-old batter Rodrigues will appear in the league for the first time.

Kaur, who will be familiar to fans for her previous exploits for the Sydney Thunder and for her whirlwind 171no against Australia in the last ODI World Cup, brings powerful middle-order hitting and useful off-spin.

Top-order batter Rodrigues comes into WBBL|07 off a breakout season in The Hundred, where she was the tournament’s second-highest run scorer behind Dane van Niekerk, striking 249 runs in seven innings for the Northern Superchargers at a stride rate of 150.9.

"I’m very excited to be here now and to be part of the Renegades," Rodrigues said.

"I think for me, the main goal over here will be just to pull back and play cricket, play some good cricket and enjoy what I’m doing. I know when I do that and when I’m in that headspace, I’m able to give it my best.

"I’m super excited, I’m really looking forward to it and there’s so much that I’m going to learn, I’m sure about that."

'One of the best shots you'll see': classy Kaur shines in her first outing

Neither player featured in the ODI leg of the ongoing CommBank series in Queensland, with Kaur sidelined with a thumb injury and Rodrigues left on the bench, but the former is tipped to return for the one-off Test beginning Thursday, while the latter would be expected to walk into the T20I XI next week.

"It means a lot (to be back). The WBBL has given me a lot of experience and a great platform where I can perform and execute," Kaur said.

"Coming back with a new team, the Renegades… I hope this season will be really great for us. It’s my first season with them and I definitely want to make an impact."

Harmanpreet hammers record fifty

Six India players have now been confirmed for WBBL|07, with Kaur and Rodrigues joining Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav (both Sixers), Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma (Thunder), and further signings are expected.

Their signings complete the Renegades 15-player list for WBBL|05 and round out the team’s three overseas spots alongside uncapped English allrounder Eve Jones.

"Jemimah is an immensely talented young player, who is already making her mark on the world stage at 21," coach Simon Helmot said.

"She was superb recently in The Hundred over in the UK ... she's is a dynamic player who can score quickly and to all parts of the ground.

"Harmanpreet’s record at international level over the past decade speaks for itself.

"She’s a match-winner and can take the game away from the opposition in a heartbeat ... We also see Harmanpreet being an important addition for our group with her experience and leadership."

It means the club will field an entirely new group of internationals, replacing South Africa opener Lizelle Lee – who moved to the Hurricanes but ultimately pulled out of the tournament – and New Zealanders Lea Tahuhu and Amy Satterthwaite.

In all, the Renegades have made seven changes to the group that finished seventh on the table last season.

The biggest loss is undoubtedly that of all-time leading WBBL wicket taker Molly Strano to the Hurricanes, while Maitlan Brown’s move to the Sixers is another blow.

But the return of former international batter Jess Duffin to the middle-order will provide a boost, while Rodrigues will add firepower to the top of the order alongside Sophie Molineux.

The Melbourne and Canberra based Renegades players are currently in hotel quarantine in Hobart, ahead of the start of the season on October 14.

QUICK SINGLE Comments about Perry's form the ultimate compliment

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have been dealt a second significant blow ahead of the season, with recruit Rachel Trenaman to miss the entire season.

Trenaman, a top-order batter who bowls leg-spin, ruptured her ACL two months ago while training with state side NSW. It comes after the Hurricanes confirmed last week South Africa batter Lizelle Lee – who had moved across from the Renegades – would not feature in the tournament, electing to take a break from the game after an extended period on the road.

Trenaman’s injury leaves Hobart with one local replacement spot to fill in their squad, while they are expected to confirm their final overseas spot next week.

On Wednesday they announced the additions of up-and-coming teenagers Ruth Johnston and Angelina Genford.

Hailing from Dalby in regional Queensland, 18-year-old allrounder Johnston is a Queensland contracted player, while Genford, also 18, hails from Sydney, and is a promising young pace bowler.

Renegades WBBL|07 squad: Sophie Molineux* (c), Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellen Falconer, Holly Ferling, Poppy Gardner, Ella Hayward, Eve Jones (Eng), Harmanpreet Kaur (Ind), Carly Leeson, Rhiann O’Donnell, Jemimah Rodrigues (Ind), Georgia Wareham*, Courtney Webb

In: Ellen Falconer (Strikers), Holly Ferling (Stars), Poppy Gardner, Eve Jones, Harmanpreet Kaur, Rhiann O’Donnell, Jemimah Rodrigues

Out: Lizelle Lee, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Maitlan Brown (Sixers), Molly Strano (Hurricanes), Erin Fazackerley, Courtney Neale

Hurricanes WBBL|07 squad so far: Nicola Carey, Mignon du Preez (SA), Angelina Genford, Maisy Gibson, Ruth Johnston, Sasha Moloney, Rachel Priest (NZ), Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman (injured), Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck.

In: Molly Strano (Renegades), Mignon du Preez (Stars), Rachel Trenaman (Thunder), Angelina Genford, Ruth Johnston

Out: Corinne Hall (Thunder), Emma Flint (maternity leave), Chloe Tryon (SA), Brooke Hepburn (retired), Hayley Matthews (WI), Erica Kershaw

* Australia contracted player