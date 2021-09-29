Weber WBBL|07

India stars sign on as Gades round out WBBL|07 squad

Melbourne Renegades have completed their squad for WBBL|07 after signing India stars Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur

Laura Jolly

29 September 2021, 03:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

