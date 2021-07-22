KFC BBL|11

'Renegades Recruit' offers unique pathway to BBL squad

A reality television production will see a club cricketer join Cameron Boyce and the Melbourne Renegades on their trip to Darwin for the T20 Strike League

Andrew Ramsey

22 July 2021, 08:22 PM AEST

