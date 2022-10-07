WBBL preview: Experience, class adds balance to Gades

Melbourne Renegades have added valuable experience to their ranks as they aim to push deeper into the business end of the season in WBBL|08.

The Renegades were the surprise packet of WBBL|07, finishing second on the ladder at the end of the regular season, and they were the only team from a ‘lockdown state’ to make the semi-finals.

This season, they have added two major overseas stars and a veteran former Aussie pacer to their squad, with South Africa quick Shabnim Ismail, veteran Sarah Coyte and Georgia Prestwidge adding class to the pace attack, while West Indies captain Hayley Matthews will strengthen both their top order and spin stocks.

"We were probably batting strong last year and so this season, we made a real focus on trying to develop our bowling stocks and our bowling depth," Renegades coach Simon Helmot, who has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the helm of the club until at least the end of WBBL|09, told cricket.com.au.

"We've still got our overseas batting complement in Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur, and Shabnim Ismail is going to be a really important inclusion for us, and the same with Hayley, for their experience.

"(The recruits) have helped the balance of our side ... I think last season where we got found out at the business end was that we just didn't quite have the versatile attack that was needed on good surfaces.

"The second part (was) also just developing some experience in our squad and more support for Sophie … and it was good that we were able to develop that from a domestic point of view, as well as the overseas players."

Helmot said ensuring the new players blended into the side off-field would be just as important as clarifying their on-field roles ahead of their season opener against Adelaide Strikers on October 16.

"What we did last year was, first and foremost, we didn't think about or talk about winning matches, we talked about competing and being respected in the competition," he said.

"And we gained that quite quickly. Now, it's about continuing to maintain the standards we put out there last year.

"For those people who are coming into the team, whether it be domestically or internationals, it’s about making sure they integrate really well.

"But also, the players were very clear and understanding of their roles last season, we need to make sure that happens again this season.

"Getting together, preparing hard, training hard, but also enjoying each other's company is something that we prided ourselves on last year. And that's what we'll try and do again this year."

Last season’s result: Third, knocked out of The Challenger

Coach: Simon Helmot

Overseas players signed: 3 of 3

WBBL|08 squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (Ind), Shabnim Ismail (SA), Hayley Matthews (WI), Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Ellen Falconer, Ella Hayward, Erica Kershaw, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O’Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Unavailable: Tayla Vlaeminck (foot), Georgia Wareham (ACL) (both CA contracted)

In: Tayla Vlaeminck (Hurricanes), Sarah Coyte (Strikers), Georgia Prestwidge (Heat), Shabnim Ismail, Hayley Matthews, Erica Kershaw

Out: Jemimah Rodrigues (Stars), Eve Jones (Eng), Jess Duffin (AFL), Makinley Blows, Poppy Gardner

Possible best XI: Molineux (c), Matthews, Dooley (wk), Kaur, Webb, Leeson, Coyte, Prestwidge, Hayward, Falconer, Ismail

Key player: Harmanpreet Kaur was the WBBL|07 player of the tournament, with her 399 runs in 11 innings and 15 wickets a significant factor in the Renegades’ success last season - although she will miss at least the first couple of games as India compete in the Asia Cup.

The imports: India captain Kaur returns, while West Indies captain Hayley Matthews will make her debut for the club. Their leadership experience will provide crucial support for Molineux, while veteran South Africa quick Shabnim Ismail brings her immense talent and experience to the pace attack.

You should know about: Ella Hayward. The 19-year-old off-spinner is entering her third WBBL season and Victoria coach Jarrad Loughman and Sophie Molineux have both tipped her as one to watch this summer. She is set to play a big role for Australia at the Under-19 World Cup.

Ella Hayward has been tipped for a breakout summer // Getty

The underrated performer: Sarah Coyte. The former Australia bowler has made the move from the Strikers and alongside Ismail, adds valuable experience to an otherwise young pace attack. Coyte doesn’t hold a state contract (although she regularly appears for Tasmania) but is an elite athlete and remains one of the competition’s most consistently effective bowlers, sitting third on the all-time wicket-taking list.

The secondary storyline: Sophie Molineux has found herself on the outer of the Australian contract list, and was unavailable for selection for the Ashes, World Cup and Commonwealth Games as she recovered from a stress fracture in her foot. This tournament is a big chance for the allrounder to push her case for a recall.

The injury ward: Tayla Vlaeminck and Georgia Wareham will take no part in the tournament, as they continue to rehabilitate their respective foot and ACL injuries.

Fixtures

October 16 v Strikers, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

October 18 v Heat, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

October 21 v Heat, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

October 24 v Strikers, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

October 29 v Stars, Eastern Oval, Ballarat

October 30 v Sixers, Eastern Oval, Ballarat

November 3 v Hurricanes, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

November 6 v Thunder, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

November 7 v Hurricanes, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

November 10 v Sixers, CitiPower Centre, Melbourne

November 12 v Scorchers, CitiPower Centre, Melbourne

November 13 v Stars, CitiPower Centre, Melbourne

November 15 v Thunder, Manuka Oval, Canberra

November 20 v Scorchers, Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe

