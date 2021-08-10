Ireland's player of the decade joins Melbourne Stars

Irish fast-bowling allrounder Kim Garth will return to the WBBL this season, signing with the Melbourne Stars.

The right-arm quick, who moved to Australia last year and took up a contract with Cricket Victoria, will play for her third Big Bash club having previously turned out for the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

Garth will fill one of the Stars’ three overseas slots, with the 25-year-old required to become an Australian resident before she can be considered a domestic player.

Her addition is a canny move by the Stars. In addition to her skill with the ball – something she demonstrated in a breakout first state season for Victoria in 2020-21 where she collected 13 wickets in nine one-day matches – and her middle-order batting, the fact she already resides in Australia also removes any potential quarantine hurdles.

Garth’s arrival comes as the Stars look to improve on last year’s runners-up performance amid changes to their squad which will see at least four players depart their WBBL|06 group.

England stars Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt will be unavailable due to their upcoming tour of Pakistan in October, while the Stars’ third international from last season, South African Mignon du Preez, is off contract.

Holly Ferling has confirmed a move to the Melbourne Renegades, while team of the tournament leg-spinner Alana King has signed with the Scorchers.

The Stars have also signed a new coach for WBBL|07, with Jarrad Loughman taking over from Trent Woodhill.

"Kim is a tough competitor who has proven through her previous seasons in the WBBL and at international level, that she is going to be really valuable to our group," Loughman said.

"The result last year in the final wasn’t what we would have hoped for, however with players like Meg Lanning and Annabel Sutherland committed along with Kim, we are starting to build a strong squad that can go one better in WBBL|07."

Garth made her international debut aged 14 in 2010, representing Ireland 85 times and named their female player of the decade before sensationally walking away from the international game to take up a professional domestic contract in Australia – something that is not currently available in Irish cricket.

She was not signed by any WBBL club last summer and turned down the opportunity to travel to the WBBL hub in Sydney as a floating replacement player, instead remaining in Melbourne to work on her all-round game.

"I’ve really enjoyed my time in Melbourne since making the permanent move to Australia," Garth said.

"Over the last few years, the club has had a great balance of quality young players and world-class talent and I am excited about our prospects for the upcoming season."

The Melbourne Stars are scheduled to kick off WBBL|07 against Sydney Sixers under lights at North Sydney Oval on October 14.

Melbourne Stars current WBBL|07 squad: Meg Lanning (c), Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth (Ire), Erin Osborne, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani