WBBL|07

Ireland's player of the decade joins Melbourne Stars

International star Kim Garth joins her third WBBL club, signing with the Melbourne Stars for the upcoming season

Laura Jolly

10 August 2021, 05:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

