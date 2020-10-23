WBBL preview: Lanning returns as Stars set to shine

Meg Lanning leads a trio of big-name signings for the Melbourne Stars, but the Australia superstar believes it is the club's depth that will be the key to reaching the Rebel WBBL finals for the first time.

Lanning has returned to captain the Stars after three years with the Perth Scorchers, and is joined by England stars Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt, who followed her from the west.

During her first two seasons with the Stars, Lanning was the competition's leading run-scorer but could not steer her side into the finals.

This time, she is not only supported by a strong line-up of world-class talent – which also features Elyse Villani and South Africa's Mignon du Preez – she also has a strong crop of budding local players to support her.

Leading the pack is 19-year-old allrounder Annabel Sutherland, who made her T20I debut for Australia earlier this year and comes into WBBL|06 fresh off her first full preseason as a professional cricketer.

"We've got some really good depth within the squad which perhaps hasn't been the case in previous seasons," Lanning told cricket.com.au.

"We've got some good world-class players but your younger players are really important, so if they can perform their roles along the way, that'll be really important (to making finals)."

Lanning has tipped 20-year-old wicketkeeper Nicole Faltum to thrive in her first full season behind the stumps and believes 17-year-old pace-bowling allrounder Tess Flintoff is another one to watch.

"Tess Flintoff has played a few games in the last few years, she is still going through year 12 which is a great effort to be here, but she's getting better all the time," Lanning said.

"She had a good preseason, so I'm looking forward to her getting out there.

"She's got all-round ability, the ability to impact with both bat and ball … she's got good energy and nothing seems to faze her, which is really good for someone her age."

Two other new lesser-known faces coming into the Stars squad are Georgia Gall, a 16-year-old left-arm pace bowler, and left-arm spinner Sophie Day, who has made a rapid rise after only taking up cricket several years ago.

"Sophie has come into the Vic squad this year and the Stars as well, she's a really hard worker and wants to get better," Lanning said.

"She's only been involved in the game for a couple of years and has picked it up really quickly."

The Stars kick off the season with a derby at Hurstville Oval against the Melbourne Renegades.

The inside word with Kristen Beams

"I think it's going to be the year for Elyse Villani to come out and really play with some freedom. Unfortunately for her last year I think she felt like she had to carry the weight a lot and I think she did from a batting point of her. I've like to see her play with a lot of freedom in and around the recruitment they've made."

Squad: Meg Lanning (Aus), Annabel Sutherland (Aus), Katherine Brunt (Eng), Natalie Sciver (Eng), Mignon du Preez (SA), Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Nicole Faltum, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Georgia Gall, Alana King, Erin Osbourne, Elyse Villani

Ins: Meg Lanning (Scorchers), Natalie Sciver (Scorchers), Katherine Brunt, Georgia Gall, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand

Outs: Lizelle Lee (Renegades), Nicola Hancock (Heat), Madeline Penna (Strikers), Angela Reakes (Sixers), Kristen Beams (retired), Katey Martin (NZ), Emma Inglis

Possible best XI: Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Natalie Sciver, Mignon du Preez, Annabel Sutherland, Katherine Brunt, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Holly Ferling

Last year's result: 8th (2 wins, 12 losses)

Fixtures:

October 25: v Renegades, Hurstville Oval

October 26: v Thunder, North Sydney Oval

October 31: v Sixers, Showground Stadium

November 1: v Hurricanes, Drummoyne Oval

November 3: v Strikers, Blacktown International Sports Park

November 7: v Scorchers, North Sydney Oval

November 8: v Heat, North Sydney Oval

November 10: v Strikers, Blacktown International Sports Park

November 14: v Thunder, Showground Stadium

November 15: v Renegades, Showground Stadium

November 17: v Scorchers, Hurstville Oval

November 18: v Hurricanes, Hurstville Oval

November 21: v Heat, Drummoyne Oval

November 22: v Sixers, North Sydney Oval