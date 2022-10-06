Weber WBBL|08

WBBL preview: Stars name Lanning replacement

Nicole Faltum will captain Melbourne Stars in WBBL|08, as a new-look squad eyes a return to finals without Aussue star Meg Lanning

Laura Jolly

6 October 2022, 01:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

