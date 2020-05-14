ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020

On this day: Hussey lashes Pakistan in heroic T20 innings

Australia were staring down the barrel in the T20 World Cup semi-final on this day in 2010 ... then Michael Hussey exploded in one of the format's finest ever knocks

Dave Middleton

14 May 2020, 12:12 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

