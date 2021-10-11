Marsh firms to keep grip on No.3 spot at World Cup

Mitch Marsh's breakout winter tours look set to see him replace Steve Smith in the crucial No.3 spot at the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

Once he completes the mandatory six-day quarantine period he is currently serving in Abu Dhabi, a refreshed Marsh shapes as an integral figure in Australia's bid to win their first men's T20 world title at the seventh attempt.

Promoted to first drop, the allrounder was a rare bright spot for the Aussies during the 10 T20s against West Indies and Bangladesh in July-August this year, scoring 375 runs including four half-centuries and adding eight wickets at 13.62.

That impressive run following his promotion included scores of 45, 45 and 51 in Dhaka, which were arguably worth twice as many given the diabolically difficult batting conditions.

While Marsh stressed the entire middle-order for the World Cup – expected to include Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade – will need to remain flexible, he indicated he will remain at No.3 should he hold his spot.

"I daresay that if I play in this tournament, I'll be listed at number three," said the Western Australian, who skipped this year's Indian Premier League and got engaged after returning from Bangladesh.

"But I think the beauty of our squad is that, from three to six or even seven, all of us can float and it will be just be a matter of game situation and who we think is best to go in next.

"I think I'll be at the top if I do play, but it's about being adaptable and being able to float with the guys that we've got coming after me."

Players who missed the 10 T20s against West Indies and Bangladesh earlier this year had been warned their spots could be taken by those who impressed during the back-to-back tours.

An elbow injury meant Smith was among the seven eventual World Cup squad members who sat out the campaigns played in strict bio-secure bubbles and which ran for more than eight weeks, including the fortnight hotel quarantine period back in Australia.

Smith has batted at No.3 in all but six of his past 21 T20 International innings. It is also where he has featured in five of his seven Indian Premier League innings this year, having been in and out of the Delhi Capitals side.

Smith was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile against Mumbai // BCCI/Sportzpics

For Australia, Marsh's comments suggest the game situation at the fall of a wicket will be more relevant than a hard-and-fast fixed batting order.

Smith's highest score in a Capitals win this season was an unbeaten 34 (off only 25 balls) from No.4 when he came in during the 12th over, while Maxwell has been one of this IPL campaign's most damaging batters from a floating middle-order role.

This weekend will mark the 10-year anniversary of Marsh's international debut and following a decade of fluctuating fortunes in all three formats, this World Cup looms as a major opportunity for him to showcase his match-winning qualities.

Mitch Marsh on his ODI debut in South Africa in 2011 // Getty

The right-hander showed his strong form abroad had not left him when he made a sparkling 111 from No.3 in his solitary Marsh One-Day Cup appearance for Western Australia before departing for the Middle East.

"I probably feel more confident just in my preparation and that often allows me to go out there and just play the game and try and perform for the team," he said.

"I know that when I've prepared really well I go out there full of confidence and that's certainly been the case for the last few months."

Marsh has made considerable efforts to improve his play against spin bowling, which will hold him in good stead given pitches for the World Cup are expected to be worn down after the IPL which is currently being completed in the UAE.

Before the Windies tour earlier this year, the 29-year-old spoke to leg-spinner Adam Zampa about how he could improve against the turning ball.

"I just asked him where he would bowl to me to try and stop me from scoring," said Marsh.

"I've worked really hard on my game against spin, probably more so around rotation of strike and making sure that I'm getting off strike through those middle overs in white-ball cricket. Then the extension of that was trying to make sure I have plenty of boundary options

"I felt like I played really well in the West Indies and even in Bangladesh on some of those tough wickets."

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Australia's matches

Oct 23 v South Africa in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Oct 28 v Qualifier A1 in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 29 AEDT)

Oct 30 v England in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 31 AEDT)

Nov 4 v Qualifier B2 in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

How the teams are grouped

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, B2

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, B1, A2

