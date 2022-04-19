Marsh in hospital after positive COVID-19 test

Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh has been admitted to hospital after returning a positive COVID-19 test in India.

Marsh, currently playing for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, was being closely monitored according to the franchise.

The Capitals confirmed staff members had also tested positive, but were not displaying symptoms at this time.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition. pic.twitter.com/lvatopJtcV — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2022

"The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh's condition," the franchise said in a statement.

"A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise.

"All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms, and will be tested regularly."

Marsh will need to isolate for at least a week as per the competition’s rules, and a call on Wednesday’s game between Delhi and Punjab Kings (12:00am Thursday AEST) in Pune was yet to be made.

Marsh in action on the weekend // BCCI-Sportzpics

After a hip flexor injury ruled him out of the white-ball leg of Australia’s recent tour of Pakistan, Marsh returned to action on Saturday night in the Capital’s 16-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Batting at No.3, he made 14 off 24 balls and did not bowl.

Marsh is playing alongside fellow Australia T20 player David Warner at the franchise, under the tutelage of Ricky Ponting.

The 2022 Indian Premier League will be broadcast live in Australia on Fox Sports and live streamed on Kayo

Australians in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade

Kolkata Knight Riders: Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye

Mumbai Indians: Tim David, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis

Rajasthan Royals: Nathan Coulter-Nile

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff