Marsh to learn his fate after umpire outburst

Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner is confident Mitch Marsh will not miss their upcoming home final despite Ricky Ponting admitting he fears the allrounder could be suspended for his furious outburst on Saturday night.

Marsh will learn of his punishment – if any – in the coming days for a prolonged tirade in reaction to an unfavourable umpiring decision in the Scorchers' nine-wicket BBL Qualifier defeat to the Sydney Sixers on Saturday night.

After being given out caught behind off a leg-side delivery that both bowler Stephen O'Keefe and keeper Josh Philippe have since conceded Marsh did not hit, the former Test allrounder threw his hands out in frustration and yelled out before appearing to dish out another volley towards umpire Sam Nogajski.

Given Marsh's good behaviour – he does not a have a public citation to his name over the past two seasons on Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct register – it appears highly unlikely he will cop a suspension.

Dissent charges are considered either Level 1 or 2 offences, which carry a maximum penalty of $10,000 and/or 2 suspension points (equal to two BBL games).

However, it is rare for players with a 'clean' record to be suspended for a first offence.

"You name another time in the game where you've seen a reaction like that for as prolonged as that was from a batsman," Ponting told Channel Seven. "I'm not hoping he does (get suspended) but I reckon he will.

"He will have to pay in some way, shape or form for his reaction to that dismissal. Let's hope it is not a bad outcome. It will be bad in one way or the other, but his reaction was over the top and not expected from a senior Australian player."

But Turner, whose side's defeat was further soured by confirmation they will return to Western Australia on Sunday under strict state government quarantine conditions, was convinced Marsh would be available for Thursday's clash.

"I'd be absolutely staggered if he was suspended," Turner told reporters. "I've seen worse carry-ons in this tournament.

"We encourage all our players to be authentic. We all have emotions ... it was pretty clear Mitch was disappointed and feels he didn't hit the ball.

"It certainly is very frustrating as professional athletes but that's part of the deal. We've got to cop it on the chin at times, irrespective of how big a game it is, how important the player is, how important a moment of the game it is.

"I'm sure Mitch will reflect on his actions tonight but we're all human beings and Mitch is no exception."

The incident reignited discussion over the absence of the Decision Review System in the BBL.

Former BBL imports Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad, watching in India ahead of England's Test tour, were among those to weigh in this time, with Stokes questioning why "all competitions" have not implemented a review system.

DRS isn’t there to make the umpires look bad Why on earth aren’t all competitions using it,it’s frustrating to watch something like that happen when it can sooooo easily be fixed. — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 30, 2021

He’s mad there 😡 Tough to lose one of your best players like this got to be close to using DRS on all TV games haven’t we? https://t.co/2c9fK6gQH2 January 30, 2021

Big Bash boss Alistair Dobson said last month that a “version” of the DRS will be introduced next summer, but details are yet to be finalised.

O'Keefe believes reviews would actually take the pressure off umpires.

"The umpires, they're under as much stress as the players. They want to get right decisions," said the Sixers spinner.

"Mistakes are going to happen, they're going to make incorrect decisions (but) they're not going out to try and ruin anyone's night.

"You'd love to have as much technology available as possible. Players and the umpires want to make as many correct decisions as possible.

"Going forwards, we're going to have to look at (the DRS). Doing that I think umpires will make better decisions as well knowing they can relax a bit … that they've got the option of (the third umpire) looking at it upstairs."

Dobson told cricket.com.au that reviews were being considered for this season, but CA budget cuts meant it was put on hold.

"There's clearly an opportunity to explore something for BBL|11 onwards," said Dobson. "I'd say though that whatever we bring in needs to be 'BBL' in its nature, which I think is inherently different to the way others do it.

"Looking for something innovative and unique within some sort of umpire support or review process will be important … and also (needs to) suit the BBL, which aims to be as fast-paced as possible and with minimal disruption.

"We were a little bit of the way down the track to considering it but, for reasons from a cost perspective primarily, it was paused for this season.

"I'm not necessarily committed to the full international model if there are other options that can be BBL-specific."

BBL|10 Finals Series (all matches will screen on Channel 7, Fox Cricket & Kayo)

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat (4) beat Adelaide Strikers (5) by six wickets

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers (1) beat Perth Scorchers (2) by nine wickets

The Knock-Out: Sydney Thunder (3) v Brisbane Heat (4). Sunday, Jan 31, Manuka Oval, 7.15pm AEDT

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers (2) v Winner of The Knock-Out. Thurs Feb 4, Optus Stadium, 7.45pm AEDT

The Final: Sydney Sixers v Winner of The Challenger. Sat Feb 6, SCG, 7.40pm AEDT