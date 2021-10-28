Starc being monitored after being struck on the knee

Raw vision: Starc trains after coping blow to the leg

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc is being monitored by medical staff ahead of Australia's T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka tonight after being struck on the leg at training this week.

Starc was hit just above the right knee while bowling during a net session in Dubai on Tuesday evening and appeared to be in obvious discomfort.

The left-armer trained and bowled yesterday with a compression sleeve on his right leg, a positive sign that the injury is not a serious one, but a team spokesperson said he was still being monitored ahead of the clash with Sri Lanka tonight, which starts at 1am AEDT Friday.

Starc at training on Wednesday // Getty

Vision from Tuesday's training session showed the left-armer on his haunches in one of the nets before he got to his feet, hobbled a few paces and then eased himself down to the turf again.

He eventually removed both his shoes and hobbled to the rooms.

Starc was hit on the leg on Tuesday night // Fox Sports News

Australia picked a pace-heavy bowling attack for their first-up win against South Africa and South Australia's Kane Richardson is the only spare fast bowler in their 15-man squad.

Starc at training in Dubai on Wednesday // Getty

However, spinners Ashton Agar or Mitchell Swepson could come into the side for Starc if conditions suit.

Fast bowling pair Daniel Sams and Nathan Ellis are also with the squad as reserves, but they can only be brought into the official 15-man squad and be eligible to play if a player is ruled out of the tournament due to the injury.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Australia's matches

Oct 23: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets

Oct 28 v Sri Lanka in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 29 AEDT)

Oct 30 v England in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 31 AEDT)

Nov 4 v Bangladesh in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Super 12 stage

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia