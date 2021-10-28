ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Starc being monitored after being struck on the knee

The left-armer trained in Dubai on Wednesday, the day after he copped a ball in the knee during a net session

cricket.com.au

28 October 2021, 03:20 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo