ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021
Starc being monitored after being struck on the knee
The left-armer trained in Dubai on Wednesday, the day after he copped a ball in the knee during a net session
cricket.com.au
28 October 2021, 03:20 PM AEST
Fast bowler Mitchell Starc is being monitored by medical staff ahead of Australia's T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka tonight after being struck on the leg at training this week.
Starc was hit just above the right knee while bowling during a net session in Dubai on Tuesday evening and appeared to be in obvious discomfort.
The left-armer trained and bowled yesterday with a compression sleeve on his right leg, a positive sign that the injury is not a serious one, but a team spokesperson said he was still being monitored ahead of the clash with Sri Lanka tonight, which starts at 1am AEDT Friday.
Vision from Tuesday's training session showed the left-armer on his haunches in one of the nets before he got to his feet, hobbled a few paces and then eased himself down to the turf again.
He eventually removed both his shoes and hobbled to the rooms.
Australia picked a pace-heavy bowling attack for their first-up win against South Africa and South Australia's Kane Richardson is the only spare fast bowler in their 15-man squad.
However, spinners Ashton Agar or Mitchell Swepson could come into the side for Starc if conditions suit.
Fast bowling pair Daniel Sams and Nathan Ellis are also with the squad as reserves, but they can only be brought into the official 15-man squad and be eligible to play if a player is ruled out of the tournament due to the injury.
2021 Men's T20 World Cup
Australia's squad
Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams
Australia's matches
Oct 23: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets
Oct 28 v Sri Lanka in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 29 AEDT)
Oct 30 v England in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 31 AEDT)
Nov 4 v Bangladesh in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)
Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)
All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo Sports.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL 2021 ICC T20 WORLD CUP SCHEDULE
CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SQUADS FOR ALL 16 TEAMS
Super 12 stage
Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia