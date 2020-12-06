Dettol T20I Series v India

Starc withdraws from Aussie squad for personal reasons

Fast bowler to miss the final two T20s against India in Sydney after being informed of a family illness

Sam Ferris

6 December 2020, 11:11 AM AEST

