Starc returns home to watch T20 World Cup final

Paceman Mitchell Starc will fly home early from Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa so he can watch wife Alyssa Healy play in Sunday's ICC World T20 Final at the MCG.

Starc will fly out of Johannesburg in the early hours of Saturday morning AEDT and arrive in Melbourne on Saturday evening ahead of Sunday’s final, meaning he will miss the third and final ODI against the Proteas.

A record crowd of 90,000 people is expected for the match at the MCG between Australia and India, just as there was when Starc guided Australia to the one-day World Cup title in 2015.

Having discussed the prospect with team management on the recent tour of India, Starc was given their full support to return home early, with coach Justin Langer not wanting to deny his player "a once-in-a-lifetime chance" to watch his wife play in a World Cup final on home soil.

"They were extremely supportive ... so I’m very appreciative for that and very grateful that I can go back and support Alyssa, much like she was around for our 2015 World Cup win," he said.

"That was very special for all the boys to have their families involved so it’s a fantastic opportunity to repay that.

"They've definitely captured the support around Australia and overseas as well and hopefully there’s a massive crowd in Melbourne on Sunday."

Starc live streamed Australia's nail-biting semi-final win on his phone during the men's team's bus trip from Bloemfontein to Potchefstroom on Thursday, negotiating patchy coverage on the five-hour journey.

And while the left-armer obviously had a vested interest in the Aussie women getting over the line, his teammates were on the edge of their seats as well.

"I get more nervous watching Alyssa play ... than I do playing," he said.

"There wasn't too much internet coverage for some of that five-hour bus trip. It got to the pointy end and a few guys had phones dropping out so there a few crowded around different phones watching the game.

"It was pretty tense. We were obviously keeping an eye on the (weather) radar, it didn't look great, but it managed to keep the rain away.

"It was a pretty intense game but by all reports, the girls seemed pretty calm. That's what Alyssa said anyway. It was probably more stressful on our bus."

Healy has clear bragging rights over her husband when it comes to World Cup wins, having been part of five triumphs already, with Starc cheering on his wife from the stands for her victories in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The fast bowler said he didn't have any specific advice for the Aussie women about how to handle the pressure of playing in front of a jam-packed MCG, but urged them to continue embracing the unprecedented support and media coverage they've enjoyed in this tournament so far.

"They're under no illusion how special it is to play in a home World Cup and they've worked so hard to get to the final," he said.

"They've come through a few hiccups along the way and they've played some really good cricket and captured the attention of everyone around the cricketing world.

"I think they've embraced the pressure of a home World Cup and now they just have to embrace the atmosphere (and) the pressure that comes with a final.

"A lot of them have won plenty of World Cups in the last few years so it's another cricket game. It's just going to be louder and more people watching."

Starc was also granted leave from a T20 against Sri Lanka last October in order to attend his brother's wedding, with coach Justin Langer keen to embrace a greater focus on family for his players.

"We were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion," Langer said.

"We have plenty of fast bowling options with us here in South Africa … and Mitch's absence will offer one of them an opportunity to impress in Saturday’s match."

