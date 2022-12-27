Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Starc cleared to play at MCG despite finger injury

Mitchell Starc has been given the green light to play on in the Boxing Day test after teammates initally feared the worst for the 32-year-old left-armer

Louis Cameron at the MCG

27 December 2022, 09:33 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo