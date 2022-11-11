Pakistan's 'Mr Google' searching for final answer

Babar, Rizwan special sees Pakistan book MCG date

Pakistan are banking on their 'Mr Google' to have one more answer to help them topple his hero and land the T20 World Cup title at the MCG on Sunday.

Languishing fifth in Group 2 after three matches, Pakistan looked set to be bundled out of the Super 12 stage without firing a shot.

But the injection of 21-year-old Mohammad Haris midway through the Super 12 stage has proved a masterstroke, with three pivotal innings in three victories.

A fearless six hitter who lists England captain Jos Buttler as his favourite batter, and who has drawn comparisons with Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf, he earned the nickname Mr Google from teammates for his penchant for seemingly having all the answers.

"I have answers for everything," Haris told a Pakistan outlet recently. "Whatever they (teammates) ask me I would give them every bit of information. I liked to do research about every topic and update my knowledge.

Haris will have to do his research about the attack he will face in Melbourne on Sunday night; while his T20 debut was against England in September, during which he got off the mark with a six slapped down the ground, he didn't face any of the bowlers he's likely to encounter at the MCG.

A spectator during Pakistan's opening game defeat to India, he will be in the thick of it come Sunday. It's a long way from the quiet village of Mushtarzai on the outskirts of Peshawar in Pakistan's north-west.

The thirst for knowledge is his mother's influence – she needed convincing from his father to allow Haris to mix cricket and his academic studies. The year he was accepted into college in Peshawar, he joined the city's Under-19 team and soon made the national U19 squad.

On a tour of South Africa, five half-centuries in seven games put him on the radar of Pakistan Super League franchises, and Peshawar Zalmi came calling.

An impressive five-game PSL stint that yielded 166 runs at a strike rate of 186.52 and a top score of 70 earned him an international debut against England in Lahore in September, and a ticket to Australia as a travelling reserve.

Haris came into the Pakistan XI ahead of their must-win clash with South Africa last Thursday after an injury to Fakhar Zaman. An opening batter in the PSL, there was some debate about the selection, and whether his slotting in at No.3 might unsettle Pakistan's line-up.

It proved to be exactly what the team needed.

Smashed in the grille second ball by a Wayne Parnell bouncer wasn't the most auspicious start to Haris's T20 World Cup, but the international rookie showed he has the heart for the challenge.

He responded by whipping Kagiso Rabada for back-to-back sixes over the leg-side fence before creaming another boundary in a jaw-dropping three-ball sequence.

The next ball he faced from Parnell was upper cut over slips for another boundary, and against the pace of Anrich Nortje he scooped high over Quinton de Kock's head for another six in an entertaining 11-ball 28 that put Pakistan back on track after an early wicket.

Described as humble and an excellent role model, Haris is an occasional wicketkeeper too, with a strong focus on his fitness.

Pakistan fielding coach Abdul Majeed labelled Haris as someone with the "utmost dedication" to all of his skillsets and said he would frequently seek out the most demanding session possible.

Haris celebrates Pakistan's semi-final win // Getty

He lacks nothing in self-belief. Asked if he would like to bat like Buttler, he was quick to respond: "I want to be myself. I don't want to be like someone, because I consider myself as the best."

He's taken to the mantra of 'be the best' – wearing it on a wristband he holds aloft when reaching a milestone with the bat, and adding it to all his tweets.

"I value fearlessness and consider it to be a central trait of my personality. This is what my parents have taught me," he says.

"My game is such that I take the attack to every bowler. I didn't look at the bowler, whether it was Rabada or Nortje or whoever else. I just backed myself and my own strengths."

Elevated above Shan Masood in Pakistan's line-up, and picked ahead of Asif Ali and Haider Ali, Haris has won the acclaim of teammates.

"Haris is brilliant," said Pakistan talisman Shadab Khan said following the South Africa match. "He didn't perform in internationals yet, but we know that he has the potential to do these type of things, so I'm happy for him."

Shadab's point of Haris not performing in international cricket emphasises the breakout nature of this tournament for him. He had played only four ODIs – which yielded a combined 10 runs – and a solitary T20I against England in September coming into the tournament.

But now, with scores of 31 off 18 against Bangladesh and 30 off 26 in the semi-final clash with New Zealand to go with his explosion against South Africa, he goes into the final against England in the spotlight as a must-watch player.

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Semi-final 1: Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets

Semi-final 2: England beat India by 10 wickets

Final: Sunday November 13, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Click here for all 2022 T20 World Cup results