Vodafone Test Series v India

Shami injury adds to India's worries for second Test

One-nil down in the series and needing to replace skipper Virat Kohli, India will reportedly also lose Mohammad Shami for the rest of the series

AAP

21 December 2020, 07:32 AM AEST

