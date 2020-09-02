Strano prepares to step back into the spotlight

When Molly Strano packs her bags this week for Australia’s limited-overs series against New Zealand in Brisbane, there is one item that will not be making the trip.

The iconic pair of white high-heeled boots Strano donned following the T20 World Cup final – souvenired from one of Katy Perry’s back-up dancers – garnered their wearer plenty of attention in the wake of Australia’s triumph.

Molly Strano shows off her Perry boots at Australia's World Cup celebration // Getty

However, the 27-year-old off-spinner has declared ‘never again’, after feeling the effects of strutting around Federation Square in the slightly too-small boots back in March.

"My shoes have taken pride of place in my dad’s mancave, and – I can’t believe this – they’re the centerpiece," a laughing Strano told cricket.com.au when asked about the fate of the novelty footwear.

"There are a few trophies my brother and I won that are hanging up in the shed, and Dad’s got some memorabilia up there too, but the Katy Perry shoes are front and centre.

"Mum and Dad are thoroughly enjoying them.

"Mum actually gets around in them a bit (too), they fit her better than they fit me.

"I’m definitely not wearing them ever again – I got some damage to my toes from wearing them for two days straight.

"For someone who doesn’t wear high heels regularly… I was a pretty sore girl after wearing them."

QUICK SINGLE Brisbane hub confirmed for start of international summer

While the Perry boots will not be getting another airing, Strano’s return to the international fold has continued after she was named in Australia’s 18-player squad to play New Zealand in three T20Is and three ODIs at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field this month.

Strano has a strong record in T20 cricket as the all-time leading Rebel WBBL wicket taker, while she also possesses the all-time best bowling figures by an Australian in a T20I for the 5-10 she took against New Zealand in early 2017, but has yet to make her ODI debut.

The Victorian was a late call-up to Australia’s World Cup campaign, replacing injured quick Tayla Vlaeminck on the eve of the tournament opener, where she made her first appearance in the green and gold since November 2017.

Strano smashes records with 5-10

Her latest call-up is a consolation for the spinner, who had been included in Australia’s tour of South Africa that was due to begin one week after that World Cup final at the MCG, but was scrapped at the last minute once the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic became clear.

The lockdown also put paid to Strano’s plans for an overseas holiday in the United States during the off-season.

"It ended up being a very, very quiet off-season, I normally love to travel and get out of Australia if I can, but this year I was bound to Melbourne," she said.

"Which wasn’t bad in a way, just to cool my jets and refresh and give me some time to reflect on what was a really special season to be involved in, culminating in the World Cup."

Needless to say, plenty of that reflective time has been spent casting her mind back to the celebrations that followed Australia’s 85-run win over India, which came in front of 86,174 people at the MCG.

The vision of the Australian squad dancing on stage with pop star Perry – with Strano, Sophie Molineux and Erin Burns stealing the show – went around the world.

While still unsure whether her ‘shapes’ were up to standard, Strano said she would not change anything.

"I don’t know whether to be embarrassed or proud," she laughed.

"I was a bit of a ratbag after the final and I did get a few comments on the socials … but you wouldn’t even dream of being in a moment like that, after the final on stage with Katy Perry at the MCG.

"We let loose a little bit and I cut a few shapes and I think a few people quite enjoyed them actually.

"It was interesting to get some feedback on my substandard dancing and poor choreography – I actually got some pretty glowing feedback, which was nice, if unexpected."

Strano and the Australian squad dance with Katy Perry // Getty

After the highs of that night at the MCG, the months that have followed have been distinctly low-key.

But Strano has made the best of it – enjoying time on Victoria’s surf coast and more recently, welcoming a new roommate in fellow Victorian Elyse Villani, with the pair providing motivation and company for one another during Melbourne’s current ‘stage four’ lockdown.

The restrictions have limited the Victorian squad to three half-days of training each week, however Strano said the novelty of having their Australia-contracted players working alongside them through the winter had proved an unexpected bonus.

QUICK SINGLE Former skipper returns to NZ squad for Aussie tour

"It’s one of the first pre-seasons I’ve been involved in in a long time where all the Australian girls have been around for the whole winter," she explained.

"The competitive nets at training have been incredible.

"To be able to bowl to the likes of Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland each week at training has been a great test for me.

"So despite training being somewhat interrupted, to have the calibre of those players at training to battle and contest, it’s really helped my game.

"I’ve been working on a few different bits and pieces, angles from the crease, over and around the wicket and playing with my speeds.

"It’s been perfect trying to roll that out against some of the best batters in the world and seeing if what I’m working on is up to standard."

That training will continue in Brisbane under strict biosecurity arrangements from Sunday, as Strano, along with the five other Victorians in the Australian squad, and those from NSW and the ACT all travel to Queensland to begin their two-week quarantine.

The remainder of the Australian squad will join them in Brisbane on September 21 ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand on September 26.