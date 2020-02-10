Strano wins female domestic player award

Female Domestic Player of the Year 2020: Molly Strano

Molly Strano's stunning domestic form has been rewarded, with the Victorian and Melbourne Renegades off-spinner crowned Women's Domestic Player of the Year at Monday night's Australian Cricket Awards.

Strano, 27, was acknowledged for her form across a voting period that encompassed the tail end of Rebel WBBL|04 and the entirety of this summer's first standalone season – where the spinner finished as the competition's leading wicket-taker – as well as five matches for Victoria in the Women's National Cricket League.

Strano shines in Renegades' semi-final defeat

In the 24 matches Strano played inside the voting period, she claimed 30 wickets at an average of 21.87, with highlights including her 3-26 against the Sydney Thunder that secure the Renegades a spot in the WBBL|05 semi-final against the Brisbane Heat, a match that the Renegades were unable to win despite their star-spinner again delivering, claiming 4-28.

Strano, one of the senior members of the Renegades setup, played a crucial role in setting up their second straight WBBL semi-finals appearance. The off-spinner is the all-time leading WBBL wicket taker and this season finished on top of the tally with 24 scalps at 16.91 from 15 matches.

Strano's latest acknowledgement comes after a standout year that also saw her named in the Australia 'A' side that toured England in July and hosted India 'A' in December.

Strano, who holds the record for best T20I bowling figures by any Australian for the 5-10 she claimed against New Zealand in 2017, played the last her of five T20s in green and gold in the same year but was considered in the mix to make an international return ahead of Australia's T20 World Cup title defence.

Ultimately selectors could not fit the spinner into their squad, with national coach Matthew Mott telling cricket.com.au last year Strano had been unlucky not to have played more cricket for her country.

Strano picks up three in clutch display

"Molly continually comes up in selection (discussions)," Mott said.

"She delivers all the time, she played well when she played for Australia and she probably is one of the unlucky cricketers, in that she's come along in a generation where there's a number of similar bowlers and she's competing with the likes of Ash Gardner and Jess Jonassen.

"It's difficult, she's definitely capable of playing at international level … but she's in the unfortunate position where she's competing with players who have a bit more in the batting department than her."

Despite missing out on national selection, Strano's outstanding form, as well as her leadership qualities were recognised when she was named captain of the Governor General's XI that defeated a full-strength Indian side at Drummoyne Oval in late January.

Strano, who joins Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Heather Graham as recipients of the Domestic Player of the Year award, will also be bolstered by the fact that Graham's award in 2019 was closely followed by a call-up to the Australian squad.

With a tour of South Africa closely following Australia's T20 World Cup campaign, as well as a one-day World Cup on the horizon in early 2021, her skillset will no doubt continue to catch the attention of the Australian brains trust.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia's matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network