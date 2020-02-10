Australian Cricket Awards

Strano wins female domestic player award

Victoria and Melbourne Renegades spinner Molly Strano has been honoured for her outstanding WNCL and WBBL form

Emily Collin

10 February 2020, 08:01 PM AEST

