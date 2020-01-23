Governor-General's XI v India 2020
Strano to lead Governor-General's XI against India
Victoria spinner headlines a strong group of experience and youth for the annual Governor-General's XI match in Sydney
Laura Jolly
23 January 2020, 10:21 AM AEST
Victoria and Renegades spinner Molly Strano has been named captain of this year's Governor-General's XI to face India at Drummoyne Oval next Tuesday.
Strano will lead a strong 13-player squad combining youth and experience in the annual match - inspired by the traditional Prime Minister's XI game - which will also serve as India's first official hit-out ahead of the upcoming CommBank T20I Tri-Series beginning in Canberra at the end of the month.
Governor General's XI squad: Molly Strano (c)(Vic/Renegades), Stella Campbell (NSW/Sixers), Hannah Darlington (NSW/Thunder), Josie Dooley (Qld/Renegades), Heather Graham (WA/Scorchers), Charli Knott (Qld/Heat), Phoebe Litchfield (NSW/Thunder), Tahlia McGrath (SA/Strikers), Bridget Patterson (SA/Strikers), Taneale Peschel (WA/Scorchers), Tayla Seymour (ADF), Belinda Vakarewa (Tas/Hurricanes)
Now in its fifth year, this year's GG's XI match will be a 20-over game at Sydney's Drummoyne Oval on January 28.
South Australian batter Bridget Patterson gets an opportunity after strong domestic form, as does Western Australia pace bowler Taneale Peschel, while Queensland and Renegades 'keeper Josie Dooley will take the gloves.
"Molly has a range of leadership experiences and we felt she was the perfect fit for this role," National Selector Shawn Flegler said.
"She’s led the way this season with her bowling and has proven herself as a leader both on and off the field throughout her career.
"There’s some strong, in-form batters in the side including Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Josie Dooley, Litchfield and Heather Graham who will take the game on which is exciting. "Belinda Vakarewa, Molly and Taneale Peschel have all had terrific seasons with the ball and will lead some of the younger players, providing a variety of options which is crucial against a side like India."
A host of Australia's best young talent rounds out the squad, with four teenagers named - 16-year-old batter Phoebe Litchfield and 17-year-old quicks Hannah Darlington, Stella Campbell and Charli Knott.
Those same 12 players have been named in the Cricket Australia XI to play Australia in a T20 practice match at Sydney's Showgrounds Stadium on January 27, while the group will also be joined by Leading Aircraftswoman Tayla Seymour, an Air Force Fire Fighter based at RAAF Williamtown.
"(They) are players of the future and opportunities like this are crucial in their development," Flegler said.
"They allow the players to test themselves against world-class opposition and give them a gauge on what it takes to make it to the next level which is invaluable so early in their careers."
The squad was chosen by the National Selection Panel in conjunction with the Governor-General, His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd).
The match will be broadcast live on Fox Cricket, Kayo and ABC Radio. Entry to Drummoyne Oval is free, with the match beginning at 6:40pm local time.
2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
Warm-ups
February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field
February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval
Tournament
February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds
February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground
February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval
March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval
March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG
March 8: Final, MCG
For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE
* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network