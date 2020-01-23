Strano to lead Governor-General's XI against India

Victoria and Renegades spinner Molly Strano has been named captain of this year's Governor-General's XI to face India at Drummoyne Oval next Tuesday.

Strano will lead a strong 13-player squad combining youth and experience in the annual match - inspired by the traditional Prime Minister's XI game - which will also serve as India's first official hit-out ahead of the upcoming CommBank T20I Tri-Series beginning in Canberra at the end of the month.

Governor General's XI squad: Molly Strano (c)(Vic/Renegades), Stella Campbell (NSW/Sixers), Hannah Darlington (NSW/Thunder), Josie Dooley (Qld/Renegades), Heather Graham (WA/Scorchers), Charli Knott (Qld/Heat), Phoebe Litchfield (NSW/Thunder), Tahlia McGrath (SA/Strikers), Bridget Patterson (SA/Strikers), Taneale Peschel (WA/Scorchers), Tayla Seymour (ADF), Belinda Vakarewa (Tas/Hurricanes)

Now in its fifth year, this year's GG's XI match will be a 20-over game at Sydney's Drummoyne Oval on January 28.

Joining off-spinner Strano are fellow Australian-capped players Heather Graham, Tahlia McGrath and Belinda Vakarewa; players who put forth strong cases for T20 World Cup selection during the recent Rebel WBBL season but missed a place in the final 15-player squad.

South Australian batter Bridget Patterson gets an opportunity after strong domestic form, as does Western Australia pace bowler Taneale Peschel, while Queensland and Renegades 'keeper Josie Dooley will take the gloves.

"Molly has a range of leadership experiences and we felt she was the perfect fit for this role," National Selector Shawn Flegler said.

"She’s led the way this season with her bowling and has proven herself as a leader both on and off the field throughout her career.

"There’s some strong, in-form batters in the side including Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Josie Dooley, Litchfield and Heather Graham who will take the game on which is exciting. "Belinda Vakarewa, Molly and Taneale Peschel have all had terrific seasons with the ball and will lead some of the younger players, providing a variety of options which is crucial against a side like India."

A host of Australia's best young talent rounds out the squad, with four teenagers named - 16-year-old batter Phoebe Litchfield and 17-year-old quicks Hannah Darlington, Stella Campbell and Charli Knott.