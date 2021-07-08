Strano departs Renegades after six years in red

Hobart Hurricanes have pulled off arguably the biggest signing coup of the WBBL off-season, landing the prized signature of Molly Strano.

Strano, the league's all-time leading wicket-taker, has departed the Melbourne Renegades after six seasons and has penned a two-year deal with the Hurricanes.

The signing has completed off-spinner Strano's domestic shift to the Apple Isle. Last month, it was confirmed the 28-year-old had departed Victoria after a decade in the navy blue, relocating to Hobart to take up a state contract with the Tasmania Tigers.

Strano said she had agonised over the decision, given her long association with the Renegades, where she played in every one of their 85 matches to date, collecting 104 wickets.

"I made my decision to come to the Tigers a while ago now, but when it came to deciding where I was going to play my WBBL cricket it was something I had to think long and hard about, and was one of the hardest decisions I've had to make," Strano said.

"I've absolutely loved my time in red – I was there from the start and over the years we went from strength-to-strength and we competed in two finals series, which is something I'm really proud of.

"Moving down to Tassie was a big decision for me, so I decided to embrace the move wholeheartedly, and play for both Tasmanian teams.

Best of Molly Strano in WBBL|05

"I'm looking forward to throwing myself in the deep end and learn what I can from this new environment, and I'm really excited for this next chapter of my cricketing career."

Strano, who has played seven T20Is for Australia and was part of their two most recent tours without cracking the final XI, will strengthen a bowling attack already featuring leg-spinners Maisy Gibson and Amy Smith, alongside quicks Tayla Vlaeminck and Belinda Vakarewa.

The Hurricanes are looking for a change in fortunes after finishing on the bottom of the table three times in the past four seasons.

They last made the top four in WBBL|02.

Hobart are yet to confirm who will fill their three overseas slots for WBBL|07 but it seems likely changes will be made after Windies allrounder Hayley Matthews and hard-hitting South African Chloe Tryon both failed to make an impact last summer.