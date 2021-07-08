WBBL|07

Strano departs Renegades after six years in red

Spinner Molly Strano, the leading wicket-taker in the history of the WBBL, has signed a two-year deal with the Hobart Hurricanes

Laura Jolly

8 July 2021, 08:32 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

