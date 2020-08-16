Dhoni retires from international cricket

Former India captain MS Dhoni has called time on his glittering international playing career.

The 39-year-old revealed his retirement on Instagram on Saturday night, posting a four-minute video of images captured throughout his playing days and his decision to end perhaps the most decorated limited-overs career the game has seen.

"Thanks.Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," Dhoni posted.

Dhoni retired from Test cricket in December 2014 after the third Test against Australia in Melbourne but continued as India's white-ball captain until January 2017.

The swashbuckling right-handed batsman and prolific gloveman played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is and as captain he guided India to the No.1 Test ranking, the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 50-over World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy – the only skipper to win all three major ICC titles.

He made his international debut against Bangladesh in December 2004 in Chattogram where he was run out for a golden duck. Sixteen years later he played his last game for India, the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand.

George Bailey pays tribute to MS Dhoni

As a wicketkeeper, few have been as fast behind the stumps as Dhoni. Whether it be executing a stumping or whipping off the bails for a run out, Dhoni's lightning glovework was unmatched during his time at the highest level.

Dhoni finishes with the third most dismissals in ODI cricket with 444, behind Kumar Sangakkara (482) and Adam Gilchrist (472), but nobody comes close to his record 123 stumpings.

His brilliant keeping ability complemented his explosive batting. In 297 ODI innings, Dhoni scored 10,773 runs at 50.57 with 10 centuries to go with 1617 runs at 37.60 in T20s for India.

MS Dhoni's famous 112-metre six against Australia

Dhoni's batting identity changed during his career as he matured and became the senior member of his team. His early days were marked with frenzied innings down the order, whipping out his trademark 'helicopter' shot when presented with a half-volley on the stumps.

The madness morphed into a methodical approach as the master of the run chase. Of the 117 ODIs India won batting second during his career, Dhoni batted 75 times for an average of 102.71 and was unbeaten on 47 occasions.

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni . Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp August 15, 2020

But the third string to his bow – his captaincy – is perhaps his greatest achievement.

Along with the titles and trophies, Dhoni captained his country 322 times (200 ODIs, 72 T20Is and 60 Tests) – the most matches by any skipper in international cricket.

MS Dhoni's famous press conference with Aussie journo

When he stepped down from the Test captaincy he had the most wins by an Indian skipper in the five-day game with 27 and still holds the record for most wins in charge of India, with 178, ahead of his successor Kohli.

Kohli thanked Dhoni on Instagram in the wake of his former captain's announcement.

"Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more," Kohli posted.

"What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart, but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine.

"The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you."