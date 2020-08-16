Dhoni retires from international cricket

The World-Cup winning skipper surprised world cricket with an Instagram post announcing his playing days for India are over

Sam Ferris

16 August 2020, 07:49 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo