Aussies debut Ellis in must-win third T20 clash

'He's got all the skills to do well': Ellis in line for T20I debut

Nathan Ellis' remarkable journey from club cricketer to Australia fast bowler is complete after the 26-year-old Tasmanian was named to make his international debut as part of a rejigged XI in Dhaka.

Ellis, only added to the squad for the Bangladesh leg of the extended limited-overs trip abroad, had T20I cap No.98 presented to him by Mitchell Starc ahead of Friday's must-win third match against Bangladesh.

Ellis coincidentally replaced Starc in the side, with Josh Philippe and Andrew Tye also making way for Ben McDermott and Dan Christian respectively.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah, who has overseen upset wins in each of the first T20s against Australia, won the toss and elected to bat first in a delayed start to the third match.

Heavy rain has lashed the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium and delayed the start time by 45 minutes but no overs had yet been lost when the toss was heled.

McDermott has been listed to open the batting while Christian will slot in at No.7, giving the Aussies an extra batting option.

Starc suffered some minor bruising after a tumble in the outfield attempting a catch in the second T20I on Wednesday but the damage is not serious and it is expected the spearhead quick will likely be right to return during the series.

The changes to the Aussie side come after they managed scores of just 108 (chasing a modest 132) in the series opener before struggling again the following evening in limping to 7-121 batting first.

Captain Aaron Finch is missing after flying home from the tour early due to a knee injury, while the absence of Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis continues to be felt.

Ellis' debut comes despite not being named in Australia's 18-man original squad for the limited-overs tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh, instead being selected as one of two 'travelling reserves'.

Having impressed with his training ethic, the 26-year-old was promoted to the squad after fellow paceman Riley Meredith suffered a side strain.

His call-up comes after establishing himself as one the KFC Big Bash League's leading death bowlers for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Ellis moved from Sydney to Hobart four years ago after not being able crack the NSW state system despite taking 160 Premier Cricket wickets in four seasons.

He finally got a chance with Tasmania after performing in club cricket in that state while also catching the eye of then-Tigers coach Adam Griffith's eye as a net bowler.

His back-of-the-hand slower ball is regarded as one of the most difficult to pick in the country, while his smaller stature – he stands about 180 centimetres – gives him a skiddy stock ball that offers him an unusual point of difference to most top-flight Australian fast bowlers.

Matthew Wade, Australia's stand-in skipper who has captained Ellis at Tasmania and the Hurricanes, suggested Ellis also has an unexpected turn of pace.

"He's been added to the squad now so he'll get an opportunity in the next five games to put his hand up, like everyone else is trying to do, for selection for the World Cup," said Wade.

"If he comes out and just does what he does ... he's got all the skills to go well - especially on these pitches with slower balls and yorkers.

"He's a bit more pacey than probably people think as well - if he comes out and executes then he puts his hand up for an opportunity to play a lot more for Australia."

Bangladesh XI: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Australia XI: Matthew Wade (c, wk), Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Dan Christian, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (c), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Tanveer Sangha.

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (c), Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shaif Uddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Rubel Hossain

(all matches at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka)

First T20: Bangladesh won by 23 runs

Second T20: Bangladesh won by five wickets

Third T20: August 6, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Fourth T20: August 7, 6pm (10pm AEST)

Fifth T20: August 9, 6pm (10pm AEST)