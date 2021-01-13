No end in sight for Lyon on eve of milestone Test

Nathan Lyon has declared the end is nowhere in sight as he aims to celebrate the two most significant milestones of his Test career with a series victory over India.

Lyon requires four wickets in Brisbane to bring up 400 Test scalps, while the Gabba series decider will be his 100th Test.

Shane Warne, who believes Lyon could surpass his own mark of 708 victims and become Australia's all-time leading wicket-taker, and Glenn McGrath are the only Australians to have dismissed more batsmen.

Regardless of what happens from here on, it has been a remarkable journey.

Lyon was famously working as a curator in Adelaide when he debuted in the domestic Twenty20 competition at the start of 2011.

The call-up from South Australia coach Darren Berry was followed by a Test debut later that year in Sri Lanka.

The off-spinner's lack of confidence was legendary among teammates during the early phase of his career, especially upon return from being dropped at the start of the 2013 Ashes.

But the 33-year-old now knows his standing in the team - and indeed world cricket.

"I look at the other 12 guys who have played more than 100 Test matches of cricket for Australia and they're pure legends," Lyon said.

"Not just for Australia but (other 100-Test players from) all around the world, I'm going to pinch myself each and everyday to see my name up against those fellows.

"It's pretty amazing. I've tried in the past not to look too far ahead.

"But I'm pretty excited about this ... just the thought of playing 100 Test matches for Australia is very humbling."

Lyon nominated his emotive match-winning haul at Adelaide Oval, where he spun Australia to victory in their first match after the shock death of Phillip Hughes, as a career highlight.

The tweaker added the 2019 Ashes as both a lowlight and highlight - his game-changing fumble at Headingley was followed by a dramatic victory that helped Australia retain the urn in England for the first time since 2001.

The veteran is confident there is plenty of fodder for the highlight reel to come, starting with the Test that begins on Friday.

"I'm far from being done," Lyon said.

"I'm still hungrier than ever. I want to go out there and play as much cricket for Australia as I can ... win a lot of Test series for Australia.

"I've obviously learnt so much, grown in confidence quite a fair bit."

The SCG pitch failed to break up as the hosts hoped, especially around the right-handers' off stump, but Australia's most experienced player noted he must be adaptable in those situations and find a way to close out the game.

"I was still able to get some spin out of it," Lyon said.

"They played extremely well.

"We've put in place a couple of new plans since that last Test.

"I'm still learning ... I'll continue to learn, 100 Test matches and beyond."

