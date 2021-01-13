Vodafone Test Series v India

No end in sight for Lyon on eve of milestone Test

Nathan Lyon humbled and excited by the fact he will soon become only the 13th man to play 100 Tests for Australia

AAP

13 January 2021, 03:25 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo