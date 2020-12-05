Lyon in, Green out of Aussie T20 squad

Australia have added Test spinner Nathan Lyon to their squad for the remainder of the Dettol T20 series against India, while young allrounder Cameron Green has been released to play for Australia A in their match starting tomorrow.

Following the series-ending injury to left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, Lyon joins Mitchell Swepson as new additions to the T20 squad after the Queenslander was a shock inclusion for Friday’s series opener in Canberra, bowling alongside fellow leggie Adam Zampa.

The Australians are still waiting on the results of scans for skipper Aaron Finch, who suffered an injury to his hip/buttock region at Manuka Oval on Friday night.

Young Western Australian Green, who is also part of Australia’s Test squad to face India later this month, will return his attention to red-ball cricket and play in Australia A’s three-day tour game against the Indians, to be played at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Green is one of seven Test squad members in the Australia A squad, joining Tim Paine, Joe Burns, Travis Head, Michael Neser, James Pattinson and Will Pucovski.

The addition of Lyon to the white-ball squad continues the significant change the Australians have made to their playing group in the past week. Agar (calf), David Warner (groin) and Pat Cummins (rested) have all been ruled out of the T20 series, allrounder Marcus Stoinis is nursing a side injury while Mitchell Starc (soreness) missed the third ODI last week.

Lyon, Swepson and D’Arcy Short have all been added to the squad in the past week as cover.

If Finch is sidelined from one or both of the final T20I fixtures at the SCG (on Sunday and Tuesday) it is unclear who will take over the leadership of the white-ball outfit.

With incumbent deputy Cummins being rested, Matthew Wade, who has led Victoria and Tasmania in domestic competitions, was listed as vice-captain on last night's team sheet having taken over the keeping role from Alex Carey, who was previously the limited-overs deputy and remains part of the T20 squad.

Allrounder Moises Henriques also boasts significant leadership experience with New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers in the KFC BBL, Glenn Maxwell captains the Melbourne Stars, and former Test skipper Steve Smith is eligible to once again captain his country having been banned from the role for two years after the 2018 Cape Town controversy.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Australia A squad: Jackson Bird, Joe Burns, Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head (c), Nic Maddinson, Michael Neser, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India 2020

First T20: India won by 11 runs

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT