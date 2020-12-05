Dettol T20I Series v India

Lyon in, Green out of Aussie T20 squad

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon in line to play his first T20 international in more than two years after being called up to bolster the spin stocks for Sydney games

5 December 2020, 02:59 PM AEST

