Thumb injury derails Lyon's Big Bash return

Test off-spinner Nathan Lyon will miss the Sydney Sixers' next three KFC BBL matches after suffering a thumb injury in the third Domain Test in Sydney.

Lyon copped a nasty blow on his right thumb when he dropped Black Caps debutant Glenn Phillips on Sunday.

The 32-year-old was cleared of a break but suffered a burst laceration and will miss the Sixers' clashes on January 8 (v Strikers in Adelaide), January 12 (v Stars in Melbourne) and January 16 (v Hurricanes in Sydney).

Lyon looks set to play his first game for the Sixers this summer on January 18 in the Sydney Smash against crosstown rivals Sydney Thunder at Spotless Stadium.

Despite carrying the damaged digit, Lyon played on at the SCG in the third Test to take 10-118, his first 10-wicket haul on his home turf.

While he says the thumb is "extremely sore" Lyon says he is more upset about putting down Phillips and missing a Test wicket.

"The thumb's OK, just disappointed I dropped a pretty simple catch in my eyes," Lyon said on this week's episode of The Unplayable Podcast, which is set to be released on Wednesday.

"I have high standards in my own fielding and especially off my own bowling. Unfortunately, I let one wicket walk away."

Lyon continued: "Not broken, just a burst laceration as the hand specialist told me today.

"Had the x-ray, all clear, so I think I'm going to unfortunately miss a couple of Big Bash games so it fully heals up.

"I'll be right to go in a few weeks."