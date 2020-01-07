KFC BBL|09

Thumb injury derails Lyon's Big Bash return

Nathan Lyon to miss three Sydney Sixers matches after injuring his right thumb during the third Test against New Zealand

Sam Ferris

7 January 2020, 08:12 PM AEST

@samuelfez

