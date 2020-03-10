Full-strength Kiwis back for second helpings

New Zealand's pace attack has been described as fit, 'fizzing' and ready to make amends for the injury-riddled disaster of their Australian tour earlier this summer.

Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen could barely suppress his excitement at having all five of the Black Caps' premium strike force available for the Gillette ODI series – to be played in retro kits – beginning in Sydney on Friday.

QUICK SINGLE Warne memories return as Aussies go retro

It's two months since they last crossed the Tasman, at that stage boasting a lofty world ranking and talking a good game before being humiliated 3-0 in the Test series.

It's a similar scenario in the 50-over format but Jurgensen is adamant there is no fallout from the Test drubbings – a series that was notable for New Zealand's extraordinary run of injuries and illness.

And this time there's barely a niggle in a full-strength Kiwi touring squad coming off home soil sweeps of India in ODIs (3-0) and Tests (2-0).

QUICK SINGLE Cranky Kohli bristles after Black Caps whitewash

Tim Southee and boom rookie Kyle Jamieson starred in both formats yet both could struggle to retain their places in Australia now that Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry are fit again.

Jurgensen spoke highly of how the trio complemented each other during New Zealand's run to the World Cup final last July although he wouldn't say if they'd automatically start at the SCG on March 13.

"It's the first time in a little while we're actually going on a tour and we don't have any physical concerns about anyone really," Jurgensen told reporters.

"It's not like last time when we were potentially worried about a few bowlers before we went to Australia.

From the vault: Hadlee's SCG five-fa in 1981

"We're all back together, they'll be pretty fizzed, I'd have thought. We've got a full World Cup squad on the bowling side for me."

Jurgensen said the three-match battle was a "very good opportunity" to post a first Kiwi series win on Australian soil in any format for 35 years.

He acknowledged the hosts would be tired because of the quick turnaround from the South African tour but said nothing would be taken for granted by a New Zealand side with a point to prove and the Chappell-Hadlee trophy to defend.

From the Vault: Bond rips through Aussies with 5-25

"There's no doubt it's a very determined group of guys who want to put in some great performances over the next couple of weeks," he said.

Black Caps head coach Gary Stead said there would not be any mental scars from their Test series thumping in the ODI series.

Twelve members of their 15-man squad have returned from the 3-0 drubbing in December and January, and again arrive as a chance to upset Australia on home soil.

"There's been a lot of cricket since then," coach Stead told AAP.

From the Vault: Oram lights up WACA with incredible ton

"We played some pretty good cricket in that period of time and learned a lot after our period here.

"It's a different series, so there'll be different guys over here with us who weren't involved in the Test series as well.

"It's in the past now. All we can look forward to is what's in front of us with the ODIs and the T20s."

The sides have virtually swapped roles since the SCG Test, which completed Australia's perfect home summer in red-ball cricket.

Ross Taylor has been in superb white-ball form against India, as has Henry Nicholls.

Australia's arch-nemesis Neil Wagner does not play one-day cricket, but their medium-pacers regularly do the damage and helped take them to last year's World Cup final.

Every wicket: Neil Wagner's 17 Aussie scalps

Australia meanwhile have lost 2-1 in India and 3-0 in South Africa in one-day cricket series either side of a 2-1 T20 series win against the Proteas.

But Stead maintained he did not see the hosts as vulnerable in Sydney.

"Australia are never vulnerable at home," he said.

Langer reviews Australia's up-and-down South African tour

"It's one of the toughest places to come and play in world cricket. Their reputation and record they have (stands out).

"They've come off being beaten in South Africa but a lot of teams struggle away from home. That's no different to us, that's going to be our biggest challenge."

Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson (SA series only), Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

First ODI: March 13 at SCG. 2.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 15 at SCG. 10.30am AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 20 at Blundstone Arena. 2.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo