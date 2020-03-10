Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Full-strength Kiwis back for second helpings

Chastened by the Test team's hiding this summer, the Black Caps are fizzing at the prospect of a rare series win in Australia with a fully fit one-day side

AAP

10 March 2020, 05:51 PM AEST

