Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Aussie caning the catalyst to reinvigorate: Williamson

New Zealand skipper says soul searching in wake of chastening Test series at hands of a rampant Australia led to reversal of fortunes against India

Sam Ferris at the SCG

12 March 2020, 10:07 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo