KFC BBL|10

Don't forget me, Test selectors: Maddinson

Nic Maddinson says he will continue banging on the Australian selectors' door as he bids to add to his Test tally

AAP

12 January 2021, 08:04 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo