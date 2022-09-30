County Championship Division Two 2022

Durham penalised for Nic's big bat amid final-day drama

County docked 10 points for oversized willow on gripping last day of English domestic summer

PA

30 September 2022, 07:36 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo