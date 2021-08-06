County Championship 2021

Harris returns home, Aussie Selman's ton in vain

Glamorgan's Aussie opener Nick Selman scored a career-best List A knock while compatriot Marcus Harris ended his county season at Leicestershire

AAP

6 August 2021, 02:44 PM AEST

