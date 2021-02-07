Young gun named Breakers VC in first season

Just days after being named the country’s top young cricketer, Hannah Darlington has been elevated to vice-captain of one of Australia’s most successful sporting teams.

The 18-year-old pace bowler will be deputy to Australia superstar Alyssa Healy at the New South Wales Breakers this domestic 50-over season, in her first season as a fully contracted player.

And with Healy set to miss at least the final two games of Women’s National Cricket League season due to Australia’s upcoming tour of New Zealand, Darlington could well find herself captaining her state next month.

Darlington, who won the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year award on Friday, will step into her new role when the Breakers begin their campaign in Melbourne on Wednesday.

She made her senior state debut last summer, playing three matches before earning her first full contract this season.

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer: Hannah Darlington

"Hannah Darlington’s come along in leaps and bounds," NSW coach Dom Thornely told cricket.com.au this week.

"We’ve really enjoyed her leadership for such a young age.

"She’s willing to really evolve her cricket.

"It’s pleasing to see a young player like her come through our pathway system and was straight into the Breakers camp and fit so well.

"We’re naming her vice-captain (because) that’s how highly we regard her."

New South Wales, who will be vying for their 21st title in 26 seasons after finishing runners-up last year, will travel to Victoria with a near full-strength squad, minus teenage batting prodigy Phoebe Litchfield who is recovering from a foot injury.

Australia stars Healy, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner and Erin Burns will all be available for the start of the season, with Burns set to make a long-awaited debut after moving from the ACT ahead of the 2019-20 summer, before missing all nine matches due to a combination of injury and international duties.

Fast bowling allrounder Sammy-Jo Johnson will also debut, while Lauren Cheatle will play her first domestic 50-over matches since undergoing shoulder surgery in 2019.

Every Hannah Darlington wicket in WBBL|06

After a long preseason that started in May, Thornely declared his side the fittest and best prepared it has ever been.

"Everyone has had really good and solid preseasons, we’ve had a couple of little niggles and injuries here and there but as a whole we’re now the comfortably the fittest Breakers squad we’ve ever had since they’ve been recording that data," he said.

"They’re reaping the rewards of having three or four solid professional preseasons where players can train longer and commit themselves to their game more."

Contract list: Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner*, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes*, Alyssa Healy*, Emma Hughes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

In: Sammy-Jo Johnson (Queensland), Emma Hughes, Anika Learoyd

Out: Naomi Stalenberg (Tasmania), Sarah Aley (retired), Rene Farrell (retired), Saskia Horley

Last year's result: Runners-up

Fixtures:

February 10 v Victoria, Junction Oval

February 12 v Victoria, Junction Oval

February 23 v Tasmania, Blundstone Arena

February 21 v Western Australia, Blundstone Arena

February 28 v South Australia, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

March 7 v ACT Meteors, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

March 19 v Queensland, North Sydney Oval

March 21 v Queensland, North Sydney Oval

The inside word with coach Dom Thornely

How the team is shaping up

"We’ve orchestrated a number of different practice game and scenarios as best we can which we’ve enjoyed.

"We’ve moved out of the nets in the last couple of months and focused on game-like scenarios and centre wickets and practice games.

"Everyone is talking about it being such a long preseason and that’s fair but we’ve been really focused on evolving each player and their skills.

"We’ve been able to be really blessed this year to have on average 14 players training at any one time, including the senior Australian players as well so that’s been an advantage for us, having the luxury of having them around."

Sammy-Jo has a day out with four-wicket haul

New faces at the Breakers

"Sammy-Jo Johnson has walked into the place like she’s been here for years and we were delighted to be able to secure her not only for her amazing skill as a cricketer but also her character.

"Erin Burns has been champing at the bit to play for us, she’s had the longest wait of all time but credit to her, she worked herself into the international squad.

"I think she’s champing at the bit to get her teeth into a tournament and be able to play. We’re looking for big things from those two."

Best athlete in the WBBL? Burns' fielding magic

Young gun/s to watch

"There’s a suite of young talent here who are all future international cricketers.

"Hannah Darlington’s come along in leaps and bounds … I think even in WBBL this year the second year is always the hardest and for her to back up her first year and consistently do well, with some new strings to her bow … and her batting is coming a long way as well.

"The sky is the limit for Hannah."