Cummins plots pitch battle to tame Pujara

Australia's bowlers might have won the opening skirmish in the war of attrition with India's batting ballast Cheteshwar Pujara, but they will be missing a vital element of their batting plan when the next battle begins on Boxing Day.

Pat Cummins, the world's top-ranked Test bowler who dismissed Pujara for a duck during Australia's rout of India yesterday, identified the Adelaide Oval pitch as a crucial factor in quelling the influence of their prolific rival.

Cummins (4-21) combined with fellow quick Josh Hazlewood (5-8) to humble India's vaunted batting line-up for 36 (with last man Mohammed Shami retired hurt), their lowest completed innings total in more than 70 years as a Test cricket nation.

While Australia's bowling group have devoted much time and training into preparing plans for India's most obdurate batter, that blueprint was enhanced by the assistance gained from the Adelaide strip that had quickened noticeably by yesterday's decisive third day.

"One of the biggest helpers was the wicket," Cummins said when asked about Australia's bowling strategy for Pujara.

"It felt like there was a bit of sideways movement, so we could just challenge his defence over and over again, and having a bit of bounce in the wicket certainly helped.

"Lyno (off-spinner Nathan Lyon) bowled beautifully to him in the first innings, but we're really clear on what we want to do to him.

"You saw we brought another man to the leg side as well, to try to really attack his stumps.

"He batted really well in the first innings (scoring 43 from 160 balls), but we bowled well enough for the scoreboard not to go anywhere.

"So you feel like when you get him out, if he hasn't got onto that big score then you're right in the game."

Pujara was the difference two summers ago when India completed their first Test series win in Australia, scoring 521 runs at an average of 74.43 with three centuries and he becomes India's principal batter now that skipper Virat Kohli is returning home on paternity leave.

On the two previous occasions Pujara has failed to score in Test innings against Australia he has peeled off a century in his next visit to the crease – 123 in the first Test of the 2018-19 campaign in Adelaide and 193 in his sole knock of that series' final match in Sydney.

But having enjoyed the seam movement available to bowlers on the Adelaide Oval pitch with its cover of 'thatchy' grass, Cummins is hoping for similar conditions at the MCG for the second Vodafone Series Test beginning on Boxing Day.

Two years ago the Melbourne pitch was largely lifeless and offered little besides nightmares for bowlers, whether fast or spin.

India batted for the best part of the first two days of the 2018-19 Boxing Day Test, piling on 7(dec)-443 of which Pujara scored 106 as the Australia attack sent down a combined total of almost 170 overs.

The pitch profile has since undergone significant revitalisation and last year's Boxing Day match between Australia and New Zealand produced a result inside four days.

"I thought the (2017-18) Ashes Test and the Indian Test at the MCG a couple of years ago were pretty flat and boring wickets as a bowler," Cummins said today.

"Last year against New Zealand it was a really good wicket, it had a bit of sideways movement, pace and bounce so hopefully much the same (this year).

"I think not only as a player, but a fan, they're the best wickets when it's a good battle between bat and ball and you feel like, if you perform your skills well, you can have a big impact on the game."

The other unknown heading into the second Vodafone Series match is how India will respond from their historic drubbing in Adelaide, without Kohli and potentially minus Shami who underwent scans on his injured right arm yesterday.

In Kohli's absence, India will be led by Ajinkya Rahane who must not only get his team back up and running after such a dispiriting loss in the opening Test but also put his aside his involvement in the moment that ultimately proved crucial in the game's outcome.

India was in a strong position at 3-188 during the final session on day one with Kohli on 74 and seemingly on course for a big score when Rahane called his captain for a risky single, and then sent him back, leaving Kohli hopelessly stranded mid-pitch.

From that point, India lost 16 wickets plus Shami for the addition of just 92 runs across 37 overs spanning two innings.

Cummins noted the scrutiny that awaits Rahane as he steps into Kohli's sizeable shoes for the final three Tests of the series but added the 32-year-old, who captained India to a tense series win in the final match of the 2017 series in India when Kohli was injured, knows what to expect.

"Obviously any time you play for India it seems like there's added pressure of having a billion people demanding pretty high standards," he said.

"But Ajinkya is really experienced, has played a lot and is a well-respected leader so I'm sure he's been through it all before.

"We'll wait and see."

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT