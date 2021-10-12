Cummins welcomes first child, heads to World Cup

Pat Cummins will depart for Dubai on Tuesday evening to link up with Australia's T20 World Cup squad after his fiancée Becky Boston gave birth to the couple's first child last Friday evening.

Albie Boston Cummins was born on October 8, and the new family, including dog Norman, were able to spend a few precious days together at home.

Cummins posted an emotional video blog of the couple's pregnancy journey to announce the arrival, from the moment Cummins learned he was to become a father through to Albie's arrival.

The non-IPL members of Australia's World Cup squad arrived in Dubai last Friday, with Cummins to begin the mandated six-day quarantine stint before the entire squad – including IPL players – come together for the first time right before their opening warm-up match against New Zealand on October 18.

Australia begin their quest for a maiden men's T20 World Cup title against South Africa on October 23 in a match that will only be available to Australian viewers on Foxtel or Kayo Sports.

Vice-captain Cummins missed Australia's winter tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh, as well as the second half of the IPL season, to spend time with Becky after returning home in May when a COVID-19 outbreak in India cut short his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The extended lockdown in Sydney means Cummins hasn't been able to get important match practice with the NSW Blues, who are still awaiting confirmation of their first domestic match of the season.

Cummins has missed Australia's past 18 T20 internationals (against India, New Zealand, West Indies and Bangladesh) and having not played any cricket at all since the IPL was called off in late April, he'll need to quickly hit his stride again once the World Cup gets underway.

Pat Cummins, partner Becky and dog Normal earlier this year // Getty

The 28-year-old's most recent T20 game for Australia was in September 2020 against England.

The arrival of newborn Albie continues something of a baby boom in Australian cricket.

Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch and wife Amy recently became first-time parents with the arrival of daughter Esther last month.

In addition to adjusting to life as a new dad, Finch underwent surgery to repair cartilage in his right knee in August and while his fitness for the Aussies' World Cup opener against South Africa on October 23 had not appeared in doubt, missing the pre-tournament lead-in games had been a possibility.

However, the skipper is now confident he will be right to play the practice matches against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi and then India on October 20 in Dubai.

Vice-captain of the Australian women's team, Rachael Haynes, last week welcomed her first child with partner Leah Poulton.

In a twist of fate, Haynes was only able to be there for the birth after a hamstring injury ruled her out of the Test match against India, with Hugo Poulton-Haynes arriving early on day two of the clash in Queensland.

As the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining. While disappointed to miss the test, yesterday fate took hold and we welcomed Hugo Poulton-Haynes into the world. Mum and bub are doing well, and we can’t help but think our world has become a little brighter. pic.twitter.com/iwFeSwTRo6 October 2, 2021

Haynes was the second member of the all-conquering Australian women’s team to become a mother in recent months. In August, Megan Schutt’s wife Jess gave birth to Rylee, who arrived prematurely at 28 weeks.

Schutt sat out Australia's multi-format series against India, and will miss the opening games of the Weber WBBL for the Adelaide Strikers as she prioritises time with her family, sharing regular updates of Rylee’s progress.

Little miss came home yesterday 😍 4 weeks ahead of schedule, weighing a whopping 2.4kg 💁🏼‍♀️ welcome home! Side note - anyone looking for a small baby? Disclaimer: Grunts 24/7, doesn’t sleep and poops like a machine 💩 pic.twitter.com/FZHFo35i16 October 9, 2021

While wicketkeeper Alex Carey is back on the outer of the national T20 squad, South Australia's gloveman started the domestic season in style with an unbeaten century in the Marsh One-Day Cup opener just days after wife Eloise gave birth to the couple's second child – daughter Clementine.

It was a different story for Ben McDermott, however, as he and wife Mandy made the difficult decision for the 26-year-old to make the most of an opportunity to step into Australia's white-ball squad to head to the Caribbean after a number of first-choice players opted out.

It was during the Bangladesh leg of the six-week tour that Mandy gave birth to their first child, Sadie, and it was another three-and-a-half weeks (including a fortnight in hotel quarantine back in Australia) before McDermott would hold his daughter for the first time.

If that wasn't enough, Ashes hopeful Michael Neser will miss Queensland's next Marsh Sheffield Shield match with the Bulls quick and his partner, Olivia, expecting their first child on October 21, while veteran allrounder Dan Christian, who is a travelling reserve with Australia's T20 World Cup squad, recently revealed he and partner Jorgia are expecting a baby daughter in early December.

