ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Cummins welcomes first child, heads to World Cup

Pat Cummins and fiancée Becky Boston welcome baby Albie Boston Cummins, before 'besotted' dad flies out to join Australia's T20 World Cup campaign

12 October 2021, 07:33 PM AEST

