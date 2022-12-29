Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Skippers stark contrast after Boxing Day belting

While Pat Cummins lauded a group he described as “probably the best Test team I've played in” after the Melbourne Test, Dean Elgar was left to lament “a pretty weak performance”

Andrew Ramsey at the MCG

29 December 2022, 08:27 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

