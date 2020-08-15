England v Australia ODIs - Men's

Cummins in frame for Aussie fast-bowler first

Appointed sole vice-captain for England tour, Pat Cummins backed to become first specialist paceman to lead an Australian men's limited-overs side, if required

Louis Cameron

15 August 2020, 11:11 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

