Indian Premier League 2020

Cummins searching for complete game after rocky IPL start

It hasn't gone exactly to plan with the ball but Aussie pace ace feels he is getting closer to a breakout performance

Sam Ferris

24 October 2020, 02:16 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo