Vodafone Test Series v India

Aussie pace trio on track to be our greatest ever

Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are fresh and firing after demolishing India in Adelaide and set to continue their ascent up the all-time rankings of most lethal pace combos

Josh Schonafinger

24 December 2020, 04:29 PM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo