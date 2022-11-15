Cummins to skip 2023 IPL citing ‘packed’ schedule

Ahead of a busy 2023 featuring Test tours to India and England plus an ODI World Cup, Cummins has opted to sit out of the lucrative tournament

David Schout

15 November 2022, 08:59 AM AEST

