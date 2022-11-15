Cummins to skip 2023 IPL citing ‘packed’ schedule

Australia’s men’s Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins will not play in next year’s Indian Premier League season, citing a heavy 2023 international schedule.

Cummins said a “packed” 2023 calendar for Australia – which includes a Test tour to India, an away Ashes series and an ODI World Cup in India – meant he could not commit to the Kolkata Knight Riders, where he has played five of his six IPL seasons.

The 29-year-old announced on Tuesday morning via Twitter that he would not play the tournament that typically takes place throughout April and May each year.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next year’s IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup,” he said.

“Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP.”

Cummins has played the last three IPL seasons with Kolkata, and last year notably smashed a 14-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians in Pune, the equal-fastest fifty ever in the competition alongside India’s KL Rahul.

He first joined the franchise in 2014, playing just four games across that year and 2015, before a solitary season for Delhi Capitals in 2017.

After a two-year IPL absence across 2018 and 2019, Cummins was snapped up again for a whopping $3.17 million by the Knight Riders for the 2020 season, the (then) biggest ever cheque for an overseas player in IPL history.

Cummins to stay grounded after IPL pay day

He played all 14 games for the franchise that season, however in 2021 and 2022 managed just seven and five games respectively.

In October 2021 Cummins’ long-time partner Rebecca Boston gave birth to the couple's first child, Albie, and the chance to spend time with his young family during the quasi international break that the IPL affords was likely a factor in his decision to skip the tournament.

The 2023 season will likely take place shortly after Australia’s four-Test tour of India, and before the first Ashes Test in June.

On Thursday, Cummins will captain Australia for the first time in the 50-over format against England at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia's 27th men's ODI captain, Cummins will become the first fast bowler to lead a men's team in white-ball cricket, while he is the first bowler since the late Shane Warne filled in for 11 ODIs in the late nineties.

