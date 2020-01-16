Hectic BBL|09 schedule leaves Scorchers sapped

Perth Scorchers coach Adam Voges says his side were feeling "disappointed and a bit embarrassed" after their dismal showing with the bat resulted in an eight-wicket defeat to the table-topping Melbourne Stars on Wednesday night at Optus Stadium.

And while Voges refused to blame his side's horror travel schedule – as well as a badly-timed flight cancellation – for the Scorchers' poor night, he admitted he hoped changes would be made when next year's tournament is scheduled.

QUICK SINGLE Stars roar, Scorchers smashed in BBL rout

Perth's relentless BBL|09 timetable has been widely publicised, with the three-time champions the only club not to have consecutive away games, resulting in them spending more time in the air than in previous years, while their remote location puts them at a natural disadvantage from the outset.

While the Stars trained at Perth's Optus Stadium on Tuesday ahead of the clash, the Scorchers were in the midst of a 13-hour trip home due to a flight cancellation that saw them stranded in Melbourne less than 24 hours out from the first ball.

"We certainly won't make that as an excuse," Voges said after the loss, in which Perth were skittled for 86. "I'm sure the boys were disappointed and a bit embarrassed about tonight.

"That certainly was a long way from our best performance.

"There was some tired decision making I thought but again it's not an excuse, and I feel for the 25,000 people who came out and watched us tonight because we're a lot better than what we showed."

Stars skittle Scorchers for 86

Voges believes his players were physically fine but exhibited some poor decision-making which ultimately deprived them of any chance to post a defendable total against the ladder-leaders.

"I thought physically the boys looked OK, but again we made silly mistakes and decisions that I haven't seen throughout the tournament," Voges said.

"Hopefully we'll have a couple of good night's sleep in our own beds and some fresher minds and we'll front up for Saturday."

The former captain is refusing to speculate on how Perth's travel schedule could be improved next season, instead focusing on ensuring his fourth-placed side qualifies for finals.

"I think there's been enough coverage now that I think people are well aware of our circumstances," Voges said.

"I'm sure there'll be discussions, there'll be meetings and hopefully it'll be changed for next season but as I said, we'll get on with it.

Stars scorch Perth in BBL demolition job

"The boys have been brilliant, in terms of just getting on with the schedule, but we were poor tonight."

The Stars return home to Melbourne today with the two sides to re-match on Saturday afternoon at the MCG.