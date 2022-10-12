WBBL preview: Scorchers set for title defence

Superstars return as Scorchers eye back-to-back titles

Forget drama, the reigning Weber WBBL champions have been all about stability this off-season, locking in almost all the key players behind last season's triumph.

There have been some changes – most notably, the loss of quality allrounder Heather Graham to the Hurricanes – but the reigning champions have locked in their biggest international names for another year, with Sophie Devine and Marizanne Kapp to wear the orange once again alongside Beth Mooney.

One new face joining the Perth club is former Australia quick Holly Ferling, who has moved across from the Renegades.

Having found herself on the receiving end of Mooney and Devine's heroics in the past, the right-arm quick is glad she's now on the same side.

"Last year, the Scorchers just found a way (to win) ... I think that's always been something I've watched as an opposition player over a number of years," Ferling said.

"They just always find a way to win from any position – when you've got the likes of Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney in your team, they've got that absolute belief and professionalism to get the job done, so I expect nothing different this year."

Shelley Nitschke remains coach after being appointed Australia's full-time head coach, but this will be her final season at the helm of the Scorchers.

Superstars return as Scorchers eye back-to-back titles

Last season's result: Champions

Coach: Shelley Nitschke

Overseas players signed: 3 of 3

WBBL|08 squad: Sophie Devine (c) (NZ), Maddy Green (NZ), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Alana King (CA contracted), Beth Mooney (CA contracted), Charis Bekker, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Holly Ferling, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Wyllie

In: Maddy Green, Holly Ferling (Renegades), Maddy Darke (Stars), Charis Bekker, Georgia Wyllie

Out: Heather Graham (Hurricanes), Chamari Athapaththu (SL), Samantha Betts, Ashley Day, Lisa Griffith

Possible best XI: Devine (c), Mooney (wk), Green, Kapp, Carmichael, Piparo, King, Mills, Peschel, Cleary, Ferling

Champions! Scorchers edge out Strikers to claim title

Key players: It's tough to settle on one name, when a squad contains the world's top T20 allrounder Sophie Devine, the No.1 ranked T20 batter in Beth Mooney, and spin sensation Alana King. But Marizanne Kapp has a knack for winning titles, and for big-time performances in finals. The South Africa allrounder was not only player of the match when the Scorchers won last year's decider, but also in both women's Hundred finals to date. Big game player, anyone?

The imports: Devine and Kapp have returned, and this season they are joined by New Zealander Maddy Green. The White Fern does not possess the flair of Chamari Athapaththu, but adds stability to the middle order behind the star opening pair of Mooney and Devine and helps address the loss of Graham in that facet of the game.

Watch Aussie call-up Alana King put WBBL in a spin

The cult hero: Alana King. Everyone loves a leggie and King, with her trademark sunnies, has had a dream 12 months. Since helping the Scorchers win the title with her 16 wickets last season, she's debuted for Australia in all three formats, won a one-day World Cup and claimed a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

The underrated performer: Lilly Mills. The 21-year-old spinner also took 16 wickets last season, at an average of 12.8, and made a significant impact in her first season at the Scorchers after moving across from Brisbane Heat. Teams will know more about what to expect from her this season, so the challenge will be to keep stepping up.

Fixtures

October 16 v Thunder, Blacktown International Sportspark

October 17 v Hurricanes, Blacktown International Sportspark

October 20 v Stars, WACA Ground, Perth

October 22 v Thunder, WACA Ground, Perth

October 23 v Hurricanes, WACA Ground, Perth

October 28 v Strikers, Allan Border Field, Brisbane

October 29 v Heat, Allan Border Field, Brisbane

November 5 v Sixers, Lilac Hill, Perth

November 6 v Strikers, Lilac Hill, Perth

November 9 v Heat, Lilac Hill, Perth

November 12 v Renegades, CitiPower Centre, Melbourne

November 13 v Sixes, CitiPower Centre, Melbourne

November 19 v Stars, Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe

November 20 v Renegades, Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash