Weber WBBL|07

Devine ready to reprise double act with Mooney

With three big recruits, the Perth Scorchers are well placed to feature in the business end of the season once more

Laura Jolly

13 October 2021, 12:46 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo