'Hurt' Handscomb not giving up on World Cup

After finding out via Instagram he was not considered among the top 26 limited-overs cricketers in the country, Victorian has one eye on 2023

Louis Cameron

21 July 2020, 05:54 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo