Handscomb on board, Archer unlikely to re-join Cane Train

Hobart confirm the signing of Peter Handscomb from Melbourne Stars, who could be used as an opening batsman this BBL season

Martin Smith

9 September 2020, 05:00 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

