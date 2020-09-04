Hurricanes in box seat to sign Handscomb

Hobart close to settling on George Bailey replacement, while promising Victorian teenager Wil Parker also linked to club

Louis Cameron

4 September 2020, 02:31 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo