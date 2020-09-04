Hurricanes in box seat to sign Handscomb

The Hobart Hurricanes are close to settling on a replacement for George Bailey, with the club in the box seat to win the race to sign the out-of-contract Peter Handscomb.

As reported by cricket.com.au in July, Handscomb looks to have played his final game for the Melbourne Stars. With the Big Bash’s contract embargo lifting this week, he has emerged as one of the most sought-after domestic signings ahead of BBL10.

The Sydney Thunder had reportedly been interested but the Hurricanes are understood to be the most likely destination for the 16-Test batsman, who is also an accomplished wicketkeeper in the shorter formats.

The fact Handscomb remains on the outer in international cricket has only increased his value given Australian squads are expected to be larger than usual and players may be barred from switching from a bio-secure 'bubble' for an international series to the BBL's own bubble.

Handscomb was the final remaining player from the Stars' inaugural season almost a decade ago. But last season's runners-up, who are exploring a trade for Billy Stanlake, are now facing a salary-cap squeeze.

The Hurricanes are believed to be closing in on several other signings, and are expected to make announcements in the coming weeks.

Promising Victorian teenager Wil Parker, the leg-spinner who made his Marsh Sheffield Shield debut last summer, has been strongly linked with a maiden BBL contract with the Hurricanes.

Tim David, the powerful allrounder who has played for Perth Scorchers in the BBL and the Singapore national team, looks set to join the club to further bolster their middle-order firepower.

South Australia swing bowler Nick Winter is also understood to be close to signing with Hobart, which would give them a second left-arm seam option along with James Faulkner.

The addition of Handscomb would not only help fill the middle-order void left by Bailey, but could also complement their dominant opening combination of D'Arcy Short and Matthew Wade.

The possibility of both of those players missing significant BBL time this summer if they are in international bubbles – Wade is a Test incumbent and on the fringes of the limited-overs sides, while Short could come back into contention for a white-ball berth this summer – may increase Hobart's need for batting depth.

Hurricanes coach Adam Griffith has previously confirmed the club's interest in Handscomb.

"With obviously George coming off (contract) we are speaking to a lot of different players at the moment,” Griffith told reporters in Hobart last month. "He’s one of them.

"We’d be silly if we were looking for middle-order batters and he’s potentially available and he’s played for Australia and made a BBL hundred … at this stage it is purely just a chat."

Parker was a highly-rated junior Australian rules football player but elected to pursue a career in cricket after signing a state contract earlier this year.

The 18-year-old is still an emerging prospect but his temperament is highly-regarded by Victorian officials.

Wil Parker's 2019-20 Sheffield Shield wickets

The Hurricanes had Afghan wrist-spinner Qais Ahmad on their books last summer but he is yet to be re-signed. Batting allrounder D'Arcy Short is the only other spin option among their confirmed signings for BBL10.

David, who has scored heavily in his stints for Singapore, is an intriguing prospect and the Hurricanes have a history of unearthing rough diamonds like Jofra Archer, D’Arcy Short and Nathan Ellis.

Tim David had a match-winning innings on BBL debut // Getty

The right-handed David made an instant impact in BBL07 when he hit two clutch sixes on debut against the Sydney Sixers to seal the Scorchers' highest-ever run chase at the WACA.

He missed the following season with a foot injury and in 12 games across his two seasons he has never faced more than 13 balls in an innings, though he has rarely come to the crease with more than four or five overs to go.