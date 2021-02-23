Marsh One-Day Cup 2021

Peter's prospects take a similar turn to the GOAT

Big Bash sensation Peter Hatzoglou is set for his South Australia debut this week and his meteoric rise has drawn comparisons to the early footsteps Nathan Lyon took in his career

Andrew Ramsey

23 February 2021, 05:59 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo