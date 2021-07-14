Vodafone Men's Ashes

Siddle urges rotation policy for Australia's Ashes defence

Ex-Test fast bowler looks ahead to this summer's visit by England as he signs a one-year contract extension with the Adelaide Strikers

Martin Smith

14 July 2021, 05:16 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo