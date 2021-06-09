County Championship 2021

Siddle withdraws from county cricket stint

In-form veteran seamer Peter Siddle cuts short his spell with Essex after six games as English domestic cricket moves into T20 mode

9 June 2021, 07:15 AM AEST

