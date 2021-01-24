KFC BBL|10

Siddle reveals Strikers' sweet strategy to catch out Khawaja

There's one ploy the Strikers might be forced to tweak when they take on the Thunder for the second time in as many days on Monday

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

24 January 2021, 09:05 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo